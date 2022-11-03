Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 2,492,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,304,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

