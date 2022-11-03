Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 46673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 249,517 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rapid7 by 115.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

