Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

5N Plus Price Performance

FPLSF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.41. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

