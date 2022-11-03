Raymond James Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$4.75 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares set a C$4.40 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,495. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.65.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,538,200 shares in the company, valued at C$50,883,462. Insiders bought a total of 303,600 shares of company stock worth $1,367,137 over the last three months.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

