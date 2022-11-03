Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.10.

TSE CPX opened at C$43.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 40.60. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,031.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

