Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) COO Christopher T. Calio Sells 1,697 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.