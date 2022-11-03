Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 80,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,803 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,206 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

