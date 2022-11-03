Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 36,500 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Tobam boosted its position in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

