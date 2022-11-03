Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fortis worth $65,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,330,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after buying an additional 2,197,463 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,260,000 after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after buying an additional 1,464,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

