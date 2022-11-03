Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $102.82 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,704 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up approximately 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of CMS Energy worth $102,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 70,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.