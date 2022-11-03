Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 21,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

