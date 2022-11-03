Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New $35.25 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,677,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

