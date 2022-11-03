Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 37,778 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

TU traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 82,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,998. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

