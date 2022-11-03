Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,559 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $86,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,958. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.