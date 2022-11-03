Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

11/1/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $240.00.

10/24/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $360.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $83.33 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $244.00 to $205.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $267.00 to $300.00.

10/12/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $391.67 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.30 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $333.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $153.00.

9/29/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,860,712. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $414.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $683.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,756,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

