Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rithm Capital (RITM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM):

10/20/2022 – Rithm Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.50 to $11.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Rithm Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Rithm Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Rithm Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

9/30/2022 – Rithm Capital was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 191,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,216. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Get Rithm Capital Corp alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.