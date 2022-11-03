Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,750 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 6,750 ($78.04) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($90.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. set a GBX 7,200 ($83.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($78.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($90.18) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($94.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($66.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($92.73).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

