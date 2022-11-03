Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

