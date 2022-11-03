RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 0.5%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 3,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on RediShred Capital in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$72.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.