Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $106.59 million and $44.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,317.04 or 0.31210802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,439,795,399 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,778,650 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.