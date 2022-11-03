Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $765.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $765.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $738.68. 725,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,435. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $764.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $694.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,775 shares of company stock valued at $37,528,621 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

