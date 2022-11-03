Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.20 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $2.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $139.04. 1,056,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $13,990,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $6,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

