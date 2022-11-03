Ren (REN) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (REN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Ren has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $124.23 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.99 or 0.30959934 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.