renBTC Price Hits $20,453.89 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, renBTC has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $73.22 million and $1.61 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $20,453.89 or 1.00423897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.