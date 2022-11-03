Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

RCII stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.