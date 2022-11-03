Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS.
RCII stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
