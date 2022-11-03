Reviewing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marchex and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marchex has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.1% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -3.46% -8.60% -6.70% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marchex and Pazoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.31 -$4.39 million ($0.04) -41.50 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pazoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Summary

Marchex beats Pazoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

