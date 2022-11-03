Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 17,767 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Column Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,805 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
