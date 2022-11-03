Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 63,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,286,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

