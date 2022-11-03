Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 171,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.79. 105,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,846 shares of company stock valued at $25,483,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

