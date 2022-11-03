Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 95,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,502. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

