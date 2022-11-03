Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 45,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,267. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

