Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $51.15 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

NYSE:MA traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.27. The stock had a trading volume of 110,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

