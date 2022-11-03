Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

