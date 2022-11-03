Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 663,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

