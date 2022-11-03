RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.38.

RH stock opened at $233.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $689.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,963 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

