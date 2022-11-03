Ribbon Finance Trading Down 10.9% This Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $113.00 million and approximately $733,136.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.31321930 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012237 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

