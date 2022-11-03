Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director James Benham Sells 5,000 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Benham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $442,400.00.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.9 %

RELL traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,610. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

