RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:RMI opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $244,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.