RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:RMI opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
