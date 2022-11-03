RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:RMI opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $244,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

