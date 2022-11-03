Robert W. Baird Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $25.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOS. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $6,894,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 70.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 277,960 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

