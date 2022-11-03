Robert W. Baird Trims Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price to $6.00

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

SURF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 478,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 61.8% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 144.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.