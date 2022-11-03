Robert W. Baird Trims Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price to $6.00

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

SURF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 478,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 61.8% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 144.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

