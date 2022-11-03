Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $232.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.