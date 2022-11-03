Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. Roku has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $314.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 1.67.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
