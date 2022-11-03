Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $403.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $501.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.86.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.