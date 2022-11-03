Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,969,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 6,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,906 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

