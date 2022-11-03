Roubaix Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,875 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.14% of ACV Auctions worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 54.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 549,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 12,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

