Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 131,184 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises approximately 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

ZWS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 17,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.