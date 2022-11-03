Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,415 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 493,351 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $4,172,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.02.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,542,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,695 shares of company stock worth $6,128,736. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

