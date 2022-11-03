Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $8.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NYSE:SHC opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sotera Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

