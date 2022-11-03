Royal Bank of Canada Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$21.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

