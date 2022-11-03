Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

PRU traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 134,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

